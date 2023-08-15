5 Perks Neymar Will Receive After Joining Al Hilal: Private Jet, Mansion And More
Producer: Amrit Santlan
i
Brazilian superstar Neymar is set to join Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain
Al Hilal have reportedly offered Neymar a staggering salary of €320 million for two seasons
And that’s not all, the most expensive player of all time will also receive plenty of lucrative perks
According to multiple reports, Neymar will receive a private plane after joining Al Hilal
Contrary to rules in Saudi Arabia, Neymar and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi, can reside together even if unmarried.
Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodrigues also live together, contrary to the rules of Saudi Arabia authorities
The former Barcelona player will also receive a sprawling mansion with a dedicated staff to attend to all of his needs
Neymar will also receive lucrative bonuses, he will pocket a sum of €80,000 for every win of Al Hilal
That’s not all, every time Neymar will promote Saudi Tourism, he will pocket a further €500,000 for each story or post