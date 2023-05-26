8 of the Most-followed Sportspersons On Instagram
Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian to reach 250 million followers on Instagram. Here's a look at the most-followed sports personalities.
Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed sportsperson (and most followed person!) with 585 million followers.
In the second spot is footballer Lionel Messi from Argentina. He has 464 million followers
on Instagram.
Professional wrestler and actor
Dwayne Johnson from the US is the
third most followed sportsperson.
He has 380 million followers.
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, with 250 million followers, occupies the fourth spot in the most-followed sportspersons list on Instagram.
Brazilian footballer Neymar is
in the fifth spot. He has 208
million followers.
American basketball player LeBron James is the sixth most followed sportsperson. He has 153 million Instagram followers.
French footballer Kylian Mbappé is in the seventh spot, with 104 million followers on Instagram.
Former English footballer David
Beckham, with 79.3 million
followers, is the eighth most
followed sportsperson.
