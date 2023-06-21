8 Most Valuable Football Players
From Kylian Mbappe to
Erling Haaland, here's a list
of most valuable players in
world of football.
Erling Haaland - Signed by
Manchester City for €60 million,
Haaland's value has risen to €180
million after scoring 52 goals.
Kylian Mbappe - PSG's gem is tied with Haaland as the most valuable player at €180 million.
Vinicius Junior - Real
Madrid's Vini Jr is valued
at €150 million after a
stellar 2022-23 season.
Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid's newest signing, Jude Bellingham, 19, holds valuation of €120 million.
Bukayo Saka - Arsenal and
England's star winger Bukayo
Saka is valued at a staggering
€120 million.
Victor Osimhen - The striker's
valuation sky-rocketed to
€120 million after his 31
goals for Napoli.
Jamal Musiala - The 20-year-
old is the most coveted
player in Germany, valued
at €110 million.
