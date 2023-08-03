9 Facts
About Indian
Football Legend
Sunil Chhetri
Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Sunil Chhetri is a true legend of Indian football and a true
all-round footballer.
He was born on
August 3, 1984,
in Secunderabad.
He is a gifted goalscorer, a creative playmaker, and a leader on the pitch.
He made his debut for the Indian Football Team in 2005 against Pakistan in Quetta.
He is top scorer for the Indian national team, with 92 goals in
142 appearances.
He is third-highest international goalscorer among active players, behind Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi.
He is also the first footballer to receive Khel Ratna Award.
He has played for a number of clubs, including Mohun Bagan, JCT, East Bengal and Bengaluru FC.
He has also played in the US for the Kansas City Wizards and in Portugal for Sporting Clube de Portugal.
