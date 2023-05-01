9 Interesting Facts
About Andre Agassi
Andre Agassi is a retired
American tennis player, widely
regarded as one of the greatest
tennis players of all time.
He was born on April 29,
1970, in Las Vegas,
Nevada.
Agassi was married to fellow
tennis player Steffi Graf from
2001 to 2022. They have two
children together.
He won a total of 8 Grand
Slam singles titles during
his career.
He won the Australian
Open four times (in 1995,
2000, 2001, and 2003) and
the US Open twice (in
1994 and 1999).
Agassi won the Wimbledon
and French Open once each (in
1992 and 1999, respectively).
He also represented
the United States in the
Olympics twice, in 1996
and 2000.
Agassi also won 17 ATP
Masters Series events, 1 ATP
Finals title, and a gold medal
in men’s singles at the 1996
Olympic Games in Atlanta.
Agassi was known for his
signature “mullet" hairstyle
in the early years of his
career, which he later
admitted was a wig.
