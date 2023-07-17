ariana grande, Brad Pitt, And Other Celebs at Wimbledon Men’s Final
James Bond fame, Daniel Craig, alongwith actor Imogen Poots, were present at the Royal Box on Centre Court for the Wimbledon final.
Popular American singer, Ariana Grande sat in the stands on Centre Court.
Marvel fame- Andrew Garfield and Tom Hiddleston sat in the stands on Centre Court.
Emma Watson also made his presence felt at the Wimbledon 2023 men’s singles final.
Actor Brad Pitt, was also spotted at British GP, sits in the stands on Centre Court, alongside director Guy Ritchie.
Popular South Korean actors- Kim Woo-bin and Krystal Jung were spotted at the Wimbledon 2023 finals.
Singer Nick Jonas was seated in the stands on Centre Court for the Tennis final.
Hugh Jackman, who is set to portray Wolverine once again in Deadpool 3, was also present to witness the final.
Actor James Norton spotted in the Royal Box on Centre Court.