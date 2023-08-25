Bray Wyatt to Sara Lee: 5 Shocking Deaths in Pro-wrestling

Producer: Amrit Santlani
WWE superstar Bray Wyatt passed away on Thursday, August 24 at the age of 36
Wyatt aka Windham Rotunda died from a heart attack and many WWE stars paid tributes to him
Known for his multiple creative roles, including the ‘Fiend’, Wyatt’s death at such an early age comes as a major shock
In October last year, Sara Lee committed suicide at the age of 30 at her home in San Antonio, Texas.
Lee, best known for winning the 2015 WWE “Tough Enough” competition had ingested a lethal combo of drugs and alcohol.
Luke Harper who was part of Bray Wyatt’s ‘Wyatt Family’ stable also passed away in 2020 aged 41
Harper whose real name was Brodie Lee passed away following a lung disease.
Shad Gaspard had tragically passed away in May 2020 trying to save his son in Los Angeles
Aged just 39, Gaspard got caught in a rip tide with his 10-year-old son Aryeh who was saved by lifeguards
Jay Briscoe aka Jamin Dale Pugh passed away in January 2023 in a car accident in Maryland
Aged 38, the American had dominated the Ring of Honor (ROH) with his brother Mark for 20 years