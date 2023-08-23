 R Praggnanandhaa’s Journey To The FIDE World Cup 2023 Final

Produced by: Siddarth Sriram

First Round

Praggnanandhaa got through the first round of the FIDE World Cup automatically as his opponent Vitiugov did not show up. 

Opponent: (2720) Nikita Vitiugov

Second round

In the second round, the 29-year-old French player Maxime Lagarde was defeated by the young Indian GM by 1.5-0.5.

Opponent: (2599) Maxime Lagarde

THIRD round

In the third, Czech GM David Navara found himself out of sorts against Praggnanandhaa, and ultimately lost to Pragg 1.5 – 0.5

Opponent: (2689) David Navara

Fourth round

Pragg faced off against the feared Hikaru Nakamura, who was touted as one of the favourites. Following a fairly heated battle, Pragg eventually won the bout 3.0-1.0

Opponent: (2787) Hikaru Nakamura

Fifth round

In the 5th, the Tamilian got the better of Hungary’s Ferenc Berkes in about that ended 1.5-0.5  to set up a meeting against Arjun Eregaisi in the quarterfinal.

Opponent: (2615) Ferenc Berkes

SIXTH round

In the 6th, Pragg faced off against his Indian counterpart Erigaisi in a thrilling bout where Pragg triumphed 5.0-4.0 after 9 games to progress to the semi-finals.

Opponent: (2710) Arjun Erigaisi

SEMI-FINAL round

Praggnanandhaa stunned World No.3 Fabiano Caruana via the tie-break in the semifinals to set up a summit clash with Carlsen at the FIDE World Cup with a chance for glory.

Opponent: (2782) Fabiano Caruana

FINALS

Praggnanandhaa now has his date with destiny set as he faces off against Magnus Carlsen to dethrone the Goliath of modern-day chess.

Opponent: (2835) Magnus Carlsen