R Praggnanandhaa’s Journey To The FIDE World Cup 2023 Final
Produced by: Siddarth Sriram
First Round
Praggnanandhaa got through the first round of the FIDE World Cup automatically as his opponent Vitiugov did not show up.
Opponent: (2720) Nikita Vitiugov
Second round
In the second round, the 29-year-old French player Maxime Lagarde was defeated by the young Indian GM by 1.5-0.5.
Opponent: (2599) Maxime Lagarde
THIRD round
In the third, Czech GM David Navara found himself out of sorts against Praggnanandhaa, and ultimately lost to Pragg 1.5 – 0.5
Opponent: (2689) David Navara
Fourth round
Pragg faced off against the feared Hikaru Nakamura, who was touted as one of the favourites. Following a fairly heated battle, Pragg eventually won the bout 3.0-1.0
Opponent: (2787) Hikaru Nakamura
Fifth round
In the 5th, the Tamilian got the better of Hungary’s Ferenc Berkes in about that ended 1.5-0.5 to set up a meeting against Arjun Eregaisi in the quarterfinal.
Opponent: (2615) Ferenc Berkes
SIXTH round
In the 6th, Pragg faced off against his Indian counterpart Erigaisi in a thrilling bout where Pragg triumphed 5.0-4.0 after 9 games to progress to the semi-finals.
Opponent: (2710) Arjun Erigaisi
SEMI-FINAL round
Praggnanandhaa stunned World No.3 Fabiano Caruana via the tie-break in the semifinals to set up a summit clash with Carlsen at the FIDE World Cup with a chance for glory.
Opponent: (2782) Fabiano Caruana
FINALS
Praggnanandhaa now has his date with destiny set as he faces off against Magnus Carlsen to dethrone the Goliath of modern-day chess.
Opponent: (2835) Magnus Carlsen
