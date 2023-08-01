Cristiano Ronaldo Registers Record of Most-headed Goals in Football History
Producer: Aditya Maheshwari
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a sensational headed goal against US Monastir at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a sensational headed goal against US Monastir at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a sensational headed goal against US Monastir at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.
Ronaldo surpassed German legend Gerd Muller’s tally of 144 header goals.
Former Real Madrid legend Carlos Santillana scored 125 headed goals during his illustrious career.
Legendary Brazilian player Pele placed at the fourth spot in the list with 124 headed goals.
Legendary Brazilian player Pele placed at the fourth spot in the list with 124 headed goals.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will next face Zamalek SC in Arab Club Champions Club match.