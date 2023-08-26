From Hazard to Coutinho: 10 Biggest Flop Transfers in European Football
Producer: Aditya Maheshwari
1. Eden Hazard to real madrid
Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea for a whopping 115m euros but it turned out to be a disaster transfer move.
2. Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona
Coutinho joined Barcelona for 120m euros from Liverpool but it turned out to be a flop signing.
3. Fernando Torres to Chelsea
The Spanish striker joined Chelsea for around £50 million after sensational spell at Liverpool but he failed to replicate the same for the Blues.
4. Paul Pogba to Manchester United
Pogba returned to Manchester United for 105m euros from Juventus but the move failed miserably.
5. Harry Maguire to Manchester United
It was another transfer window blunder from Manchester United as they spent 80m euros to sign him from Leicester City.
6. Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea
Romelu Lukaku returned to Chelsea for a whopping 115m euros but turned out to be a massive flop.
7. Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United
Sanchez was unveiled as the number 7 for United and earned around £350,000 a week during his flop stint with the club.
8. Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid splashed 126m euros for Joao Felix but it didn’t work out well for both parties.
9. James Rodrigues to Real Madrid
Touted as the next big thing, James joined Real Madrid for around 63m euros but he failed to produce his magic there.
10. Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona
Griezmann made a big move to Barcelona as the Catalan Giants spent 120m euros for him but the move failed drastically.
