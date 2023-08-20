10 Best Sports Quotes of all Time

Michael Jordan: “I’ve missed more than 9000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. 26 times, I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.”
Lionel Messi: “You have to fight to reach your dream. You have to sacrifice and work hard for it.”
MS Dhoni: “I am on national duty. Everything Else Can Wait.”
MS Dhoni: “God is not coming to save you. You have to fight it out. We are the No 1 ranked team, let’s play like that.”
Virat Kohli: ”The bat is not a toy, it’s a weapon. It gives me everything in my life, which helps me to do everything in the field.”
Sachin Tendulkar: “Don’t stop chasing your dreams, because dreams do come true.”
Cristiano Ronaldo: “I don’t mind people hating me, because it pushes me.”
Roger Federer: “I fear no one but respect everyone.”
Rafael Nadal: “I learned during all my career to enjoy suffering.”
Serena Williams: “The success of every woman should be the inspiration to another. We should raise each other up. Make sure you’re very courageous: be strong, be extremely kind, and above all be humble.”