India Beat Pakistan in Final to Win Inaugural Men’s Hockey5s Asia Cup
India won the inaugural Men’s Hockey5s Asia Cup
India defeated Pakistan in the final
India beat Pakistan 2-0 in sudden death with game ending 4-4
Mohammed Raheel Jugraj Singh and Maninder Singh scored for India
Hockey India announced Rs 2.00 Lakh to each player of the team
Hockey India also announced Rs 1.00 Lakh each for the support staff
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey congratulated Team India
Abdul Rehman, Abdul Rana, Zikriya Hayat and Arshad Liaqat scored for Pakistan
Gurjot Singh and Maninder Singh scored for India in the Shoot-out
India also qualified for the FIH Men’s Hockey5s World Cup
