India Beat Pakistan in Final to Win Inaugural Men’s Hockey5s Asia Cup

Producer – Ritayan Basu

India won the inaugural Men’s Hockey5s Asia Cup

India defeated Pakistan in the final

India beat Pakistan 2-0 in sudden death with game ending 4-4

Mohammed Raheel Jugraj Singh and Maninder Singh scored for India

Hockey India announced Rs 2.00 Lakh to each player of the team

Hockey India also announced Rs 1.00 Lakh each for the support staff

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey congratulated Team India

Abdul Rehman, Abdul Rana, Zikriya Hayat and Arshad Liaqat scored for Pakistan

Gurjot Singh and Maninder Singh scored for India in the Shoot-out

India also qualified for the FIH Men’s Hockey5s World Cup
Floral Pattern