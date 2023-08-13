INDIA WIN ASIAN CHAMPIONS TROPHY FOR A RECORD 4TH TIME
Producer: Feroz Khan
India scored the 1st goal when Jugraj flicked one to the right of Malaysian goalkeeper in the 9th minute
Malaysia upped the ante and found success in the 14th minute to equalise through Abu Kamal Azari
In the 2nd quarter, Malaysia got consecutive penalty corners, converted the second to take 2-1 lead
They won another PC in the 28th minute and Muhamad Aminudin propelled Malaysia to a 3-1 lead at the half-time
Trailing by two goals, India made a dramatic turnaround in the 2nd half, pumping two goals in quick time
Captain Harmanpreet Singh first converted a penalty stroke in the 45th minute
Seconds later, Gurjant Singh also sounded the board to make it 3-3
India won a couple of PCs afterwards but failed to convert them
It was Akashdeep Singh who scored the winner for India as they made it 4-3
This is India’s fourth ever title triumph at the Asian Champions Trophy