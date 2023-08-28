Indian Athletes Who Qualified For The 2024 Paris Olympics

The Golden Boy. The Prodigal Son of India. Neeraj Chopra brought India their lone gold in the World Athletics Championships and qualified for the 2024 Olympics with his throw in the qualification round itself.
Parul Chaudhary had already made history by reaching the final of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in women’s 3000m steeplechase. She finished 11th in the final of the 3000m steeplechase, and qualified for the 2024 Olympics with her record-breaking run of 9:15.31
Avinash Sable finished seventh in his men’s 3000m steeplechase heat and failed to progress into the final at the World Athletics Championships 2023. The national champion though, with his perfonrmacne of 8:11.20, breached the Olympics qualifying mark of 8:15.00 and made it to the Paris Olympics.
Murali Sreeshankar, who clinched Silver at the Commonwealth Games, failed to break through and qualify for the Finals of the Long Jump in the World Athletics Championships as he finished a disappointing seventh in his qualification. But, his silver at the Asian Games earlier this year secured him an Olympic berth in 2024, where he will have a shot at redemption.
Paramjeet Bisht failed to make any impact as the Indian finshed at a measly 35th place finish at the World Athletic Championships. But, his third-place finish in the open category men’s section of the Asian 20km Race Walking Championships, clocking in at 1:20:08 seconds, which in turn secured him a berth at the Paris Olympics next year.
Bisht’s Indian teammate, Vikas Singh, also couldn’t break through the ranks as he ended up with a disappointing 27th-place finish at World Athletic Championships. But, his sublime second-place finish in the open category men’s section of the Asian 20km Race Walking Championships, where he clocked in at 1:20:05 seconds, right behind China’s Qian Haifeng secured him a berth at the Paris Olympics next year.
India’s racewalkers will have their shot at redemptions yet again, and Priyanka Goswami is among those who will once again take to the tarmac in the Paris Olympics 2024. The Tokyo Olympian clocked 1:28:50 – five seconds slower than her own national record – to take top spot at the National Open Race Walking Championships earlier this year to clinch their Olympic spot.
Akshdeep Singh’s campaign in the World Athletics Championships may not have gone his way. But, the 22-year-old Punjabi became the first Indian athlete to qualify for the Olympics in 2024, when he clinched a sensational gold at the National Open Race Walking Championships earlier this year.