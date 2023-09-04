Indian Athletes Who Qualified For The Diamond League Final 2023

Chopra is the reigning Olympic, world and Diamond League champion in men’s javelin throw. The 25-year-old competed in Doha, Lausanne and Zurich while skipping the Monaco leg due to a groin injury.
He won the meetings in Doha and Lausanne and finished second in Zurich, collecting a total of 23 points to finish third behind Germany’s Julian Weber Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch in the final standings.
Finalists for the Javelin Throw event at Diamond League Final: Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic) – 29 points Julian Weber (Germany) – 25 points Neeraj Chopra (India) – 23 points Anderson Peters (Grenada) – 18 points Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) – 11 points Oliver Helander (Finland) – 10 points
Sable made his Diamond League debut last year in Rabat and finished fifth. This season, the Commonwealth Games silver medallist competed in three of the six meetings which featured the men’s 3000m steeplechase event.
Sable, who holds the national record of 8:11.20s, finished fifth in Stockholm, sixth in Silesia and fifth in Xiamen – collecting a total of 11 points and clinching sixth position in the final standings.
Finalists in Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final event at Diamond League Final: Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco) – 32 points Abraham Kibiwot (Kenya) – 26 points Abrham Sime (Ethiopia) – 22 points Getnet Wale (Ethiopia) – 14 points Samuel Firewu (Ethiopia) – 12 points Avinash Sable (India) – 11 points Leonard Kipkemoi Bett (Kenya) – 10 points Benjamin Kigen (Kenya) – 10 points Ryuji Miura (Japan) – 9 points Daniel Arce (Spain) – 9 points
Long jumper M. Sreeshankar made his Diamond League debut this season. The Commonwealth Games silver medallist finished third in Paris, fifth in Lausanne and fifth in Zurich while skipping the Oslo leg.
The Indian collected 14 points to finish third in the overall standings behind Olympic and world champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece and Switzerland’s Simon Ehammer.
Finalists in the Men’s Long Jump Final event at Diamond League Final: Miltiadis Tentoglou (Greece) – 29 points Simon Ehammer (Switzerland) – 23 points M. Sreeshankar (India) – 14 points Tajay Gayle (Jamaica) – 10 points LaQuan Nairn (Bahamas) – 8 points Marquis Dendy (USA) – 7 points