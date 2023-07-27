The Lionel Messi Era Begins in America as Inter Miami Journey Begins With a Bang
Producer: Aditya Maheshwari
Lionel Messi has made a massive impact in his first two matches for Inter Miami as he netted three goals and an assist in 120 minutes on the field.
The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored a 94th minute free-kick on his debut to help Inter Miami clinched a crucial win.
On his first start, Messi produces his magic and scored a brace and also provided an assist.
NBA great LeBron James was also present at Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut which grabbed several eyeballs.
Another sporting great Serena Williams came to saw Lionel Messi’s magic
on
his debut game for Inter Miami.
Apart from Messi, another former Barcelona start Sergio Busquets joined Inter Miami and made a positive impact in the team.
Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets have parked their egos and gone out of their way to fit in with their new team-mates.
Lionel Messi has responded to any mistakes by his teammates with suggestions and support rather than the frustrated gestures.