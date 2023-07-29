Lionel Messi’s Wife Reveals ‘Marvel’ Connection Behind New Inter Miami Celebration
Producer: Amrit Santlan
Lionel Messi recently sent social media into a frenzy by pulling off a new celebration after scoring for Inter Miami
Messi netted two goals during Inter Miami’s win over Atalanta United and pulled off a new celebration
After scoring, the Argentine appeared to do a ‘hold my beer’ gesture towards Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham
However, Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo has seemingly revealed a ‘Marvel’ connection behind the celebration
Antonela Rocuzzo shared an image of Messi’s new celebration with a ‘Thor’ GIF on her Instagram
It has been reported that Messi’s son Thiago is a big fan of Marvel movies, particularly of ‘Thor’
Thus, the god of thunder’s iconic pose could well be the inspiration behind Messi’s viral celebration
Messi has scored three goals and provided one assist already in two appearances for Inter Miami