Lionel Messi’s Wife Reveals ‘Marvel’ Connection Behind New Inter Miami Celebration

Producer: Amrit Santlani

Lionel Messi recently sent social media into a frenzy by pulling off a new celebration after scoring for Inter Miami

Messi netted two goals during Inter Miami’s win over Atalanta United and pulled off a new celebration

After scoring, the Argentine appeared to do a ‘hold my beer’ gesture towards Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham

However, Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo has seemingly revealed a ‘Marvel’ connection behind the celebration

Antonela Rocuzzo shared an image of Messi’s new celebration with a ‘Thor’ GIF on her Instagram

It has been reported that Messi’s son Thiago is a big fan of Marvel movies, particularly of ‘Thor’

Thus, the god of thunder’s iconic pose could well be the inspiration behind Messi’s viral celebration

Messi has scored three goals and provided one assist already in two appearances for Inter Miami