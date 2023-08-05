Manchester United’s 10 Most Expensive Signings After Rasmus Hojlund’s Arrival
Manchester United on Saturday, August 5 confirmed the signing of Ramus Hojlund from Serie A club Atalanta
While United paid an initial €75m to Atlanta, if add-ons are included, Hojlund would become the 5th most expensive signing of the Red Devils
Paul Pogba is Manchester United’s most expensive signing at €105M, a then-world record fee in 2016
Brazilian winger Antony is United’s second most expensive recruit at €95M, he was signed in 2022
Harry Maguire, the most expensive centre-back of all time was signed for €87M in 2019
Jadon Sancho, Manchester United’s fourth most expensive signing at €85M joined in 2021
Rasmus Hojlund will become the fifth most expensive player of Manchester United at €85M including add-ons
Romelu Lukaku is the sixth most expensive signing by the Red Devils at €84.7M in 2017
Angel Di Maria is the seventh most expensive United player at €75M having joined in 2014
Casemiro became the club’s eighth most expensive player at €70.7M when he joined in the summer of 2022
Captain Bruno Fernandes’ arrival in 2020 is ranked ninth on the most expensive United players’ list
Mason Mount joined Man United in July 2023 and became the tenth most expensive player at €64M