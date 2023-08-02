Marcelo Involved in Horrofic Injury, Breaks Luciano Sanchez’s Leg in Two

Marcelo’s lunge at Luciano Sanchez caused a horrific injury

Marcelo broke Luciano Sanchez’s leg in two

Marcelo was trying to dribble past Luciano Sanchez

Marcelo’s leading foot went past the ball and caught Luciano Sanchez high on the shin with force

Fluminense’s Marcelo was sent off in tears

The incident happened in a Copa Libertadores match between Fluminense and Argentinos Jrs

Luciano Sanchez suffered a dislocated left knee 

Marcelo posted on Instagram – “difficult moment on the pitch”