Marcelo Involved in Horrofic Injury, Breaks Luciano Sanchez’s Leg in Two
Marcelo’s lunge at Luciano Sanchez caused a horrific injury
Marcelo broke Luciano Sanchez’s leg in two
Marcelo was trying to dribble past Luciano Sanchez
Marcelo’s leading foot went past the ball and caught Luciano Sanchez high on the shin with force
Fluminense’s Marcelo was sent off in tears
The incident happened in a Copa Libertadores match between Fluminense and Argentinos Jrs
Luciano Sanchez suffered a dislocated left knee
Marcelo posted on Instagram – “difficult moment on the pitch”