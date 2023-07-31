Max Verstappen a Win Away from Emulating Sebastian Vettel
Producer: Feroz Khan
Red Bull Racing continue to make history in the ongoing Formula 1 season
Through their drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, Red Bull have won all 12 races of the year so far
The team has thus become the first ever in F1 history to do so
Overall, it’s their 13th straight win dating back to the last year
Verstappen is demolishing records for fun having won 10 of the 12 races
The Dutchman has won eight wins in a row and is hoping to emulate Sebastian Vettel
The record for the most consecutive wins is currently held by Vettel with nine
Verstappen is leading the current drivers championship by a staggering 125 points
Such has been his dominance that Verstappen joked about doing a pit stop just for practice during the Belgian GP which he won