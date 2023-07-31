Max Verstappen a Win Away from Emulating Sebastian Vettel

Producer:  Feroz Khan

Red Bull Racing continue to make history in the ongoing Formula 1 season

Through their drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, Red Bull have won all 12 races of the year so far

The team has thus become the first ever in F1 history to do so

Overall, it’s their 13th straight win dating back to the last year

Verstappen is demolishing records for fun having won 10 of the 12 races

The Dutchman has won eight wins in a row and is hoping to emulate Sebastian Vettel

The record for the most consecutive wins is currently held by Vettel with nine

Verstappen is leading the current drivers championship by a staggering 125 points

Such has been his dominance that Verstappen joked about doing a pit stop just for practice during the Belgian GP which he won