Messi's & the Future of Football in USA
Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi's transfer has been the topic of interest ever since he got disillusioned with life at the French capital city club PSG.
A move back to his beloved Barcelona was touted as a real possibility but failed to materialise due to the Catalan giant's financial circumstances.
And to add further credit to the masterstroke by the Florida-based team, Messi is set to join them as a free agent in the present day's inflated transfer market.
The precise figures pertaining to Messi's pay structure are yet to be disclosed but prepare to be sent into a moment of 'jaw-drop' when the numbers are revealed.
In a hitherto unheard-of collaboration, sources state that clubs from across the MLS board have come together to rope in the all-conquering left-footed magician.
MLS' broadcasting and streaming partner Apple, would share a cut of the from new subscriptions with Messi.Adidas will also be providing a cut of the revenue generated from the sale of his No.10 jersey
According to reports, the deal with Inter Miami would also entail a possible part-ownership role in the future.
With the USA set to co-host the 2026 FIFA WC, Messi's signing would provide an unparalleled impetus to the growing influence in the region
To put things into perspective, if Inter Miami manage to finalise the signing, they can boast of possessing the likes of one of the best player to have ever graced the field.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More