Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Facts About Kolkata Derby

The Kolkata derby, also known as the ‘Boro Match’, or the ‘big match’ in Bengali – is when East Bengal and Mohun Bagan face-off.
Mohun Bagan, born on 15 August 1889, and is called the ‘National Club of India’
East Bengal was established on August 1 1920 after Mohun Bagan refused to field a player from Dhaka
East Bengal supporters are generally ‘Bangals’ or people who migrated to India during partition.
Mohun Bagan fans are mostly the people who were not required to move, often called ‘Ghoti’
The first-ever meeting was reportedly on 28 May 1925 in a Calcutta Football League clash as East Bengal pipped Mohun Bagan 1-0
It is argued that the first match waa Cooch Behar Cup clash on August 8, 1921, which ended goalless
The replay on August 10, 1921, resulted in Mohun Bagan beating East Bengal 3-0