Most Expensive Signings XI of 2023 Summer Transfer Window
Goalkeeper
Andre Onana
Manchester United – € 53m
Right Back
Pedro Porro
Tottenham Hotspur – € 40m
Centre Back
Kim Min-jae
Bayern Munich – € 50m
Centre Back
Josko Gvardiol
Manchester City – € 90m
Left Back
Lucas Hernandez
PSG – € 45M
Midfielder
Declan Rice
ARSENAL – € 117M
Midfielder
Jude Bellingham
REAL MADRID – € 103M
Midfielder
Moises Caicedo
CHELSEA – € 116M
Forward
Neymar
AL-HILAL – € 90M
Forward
Kai Havertz
ARSENAL – € 75M
Forward
Harry Kane
BAYERN MUNICH – € 100M
