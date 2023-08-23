Most Expensive Signings XI of 2023 Summer Transfer Window

Goalkeeper Andre Onana

Manchester United – € 53m

Right Back Pedro Porro

Tottenham Hotspur – € 40m

Centre Back  Kim Min-jae

Bayern Munich – € 50m

Centre Back Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City – € 90m

Left Back Lucas Hernandez

PSG – € 45M

Midfielder  Declan Rice

ARSENAL – € 117M

Midfielder Jude Bellingham

REAL MADRID – € 103M

Midfielder Moises Caicedo

CHELSEA – € 116M

Forward Neymar

AL-HILAL – € 90M

Forward Kai Havertz

ARSENAL – € 75M

Forward Harry Kane

BAYERN MUNICH – € 100M