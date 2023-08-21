Producer: Amar SUNIL pANICKER
Despite making massive grounds on the social media front, Pogba was only able to the lead the side to a Europa League trophy and an FA Cup
Juventus to Manchester United
The Brazillian had won it all with Barca and took the leap to break out of Messi’s shadow.
Barcelona to PSG
Despite being the main man for Liverpool, Coutinho took the leap to Barcelona but failed to live up to the hype.
Liverpool to Barcelona
Touted as one of the hottest prospects, people were eage to see Joao Felix but things were not smooth with Simeone and his playstyle being compatible for the Portuguese.
Benfica to Atletico Madrid
He was touted as the next ‘Xavi’ for Barca, but for some reason agreed to make the move and was never amongst the best again.
Barcelona to Juventus
Many were quick to criticize the move, but Grealish came out to prove them wrong being a crucial part to City’s treble winning season.
AsTon Villa to Manchester City
Considered one of Brazil’s hottest prospects and shining under Erik Ten Hag, Antony is yet to adapt to the Premier League due to his obvious limitations which he is yet to overcome.
Ajax to Manchester united
With a brilliant start by winning the World Cup for Argentina. He has shown his class for the Blues but will look to improve further.
Benfica to Chelsea