Most Expensive Transfers in the Last 8 Years

Producer: Amar SUNIL pANICKER

Paul Pogba – €105m (+5m)

Despite making massive grounds on the social media front, Pogba was only able to the lead the side to a Europa League trophy and an FA Cup

2016

Juventus to Manchester United

Neymar – €222m  

The Brazillian had won it all with Barca and took the leap to break out of Messi’s shadow. 

2017

Barcelona to PSG

Philippe Coutinho – €120m (+€40m)

Despite being the main man for Liverpool, Coutinho took the leap to Barcelona but failed to live up to the hype. 

2018

Liverpool to Barcelona

Joao Felix – €126m

Touted as one of the hottest prospects, people were eage to see Joao Felix but things were not smooth with Simeone and his playstyle being compatible for the Portuguese. 

2019

Benfica to Atletico Madrid

Arthur Melo – €72m

He was touted as  the next ‘Xavi’ for Barca, but for some reason agreed to make the move and was never amongst the best again. 

2020

Barcelona to Juventus

Jack Grealish – €117m

Many were quick to criticize the move, but Grealish came out to prove them wrong being a crucial part to City’s treble winning season. 

2021

AsTon Villa to Manchester City

Antony – €95m (+€5m)

Considered one of Brazil’s hottest prospects and shining under Erik Ten Hag, Antony is yet to adapt to the Premier League due to his obvious limitations which he is yet to overcome. 

2022

Ajax to Manchester united

Enzo Fernandez – €121m

With a brilliant start by winning the World Cup for Argentina. He has shown his class for the Blues but will look to improve further. 

2023

Benfica to Chelsea

wATCH nEXT tOP 10 bEST sPORTS qUOTES OF aLL tIME