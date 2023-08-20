MOST INSPIRATIONAL SPORTS QUOTES
“I learned all about life with a ball at my feet”
-Ronaldinho
“When people succeed, it is because of hard work. Luck has nothing to do with success.”
-Diego Maradona
“Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do.”
-Pele
“Talent without hard work is nothing.”
-Cristiano Ronaldo
“You have to fight to reach your dream. You have to sacrifice and work hard for it.”
-Lionel Messi
“In football , the result is an impostor. You can do things really, really well but not win. There’s something greater than the result, more lasting — a legacy.”
-Xavi
“The tennis ball doesn’t know how old I am. The ball doesn’t know if I’m a man or a woman.”
-Martina Navratilova
“It is not the size of a man but the size of his heart that matters.”
-Evander Hollyfield
“Only a man who knows what it is like to be defeated can reach down to the bottom of his soul and come up with the extra ounce of power it takes to win when the match is even.”
-Muhammed Ali
“Losing is not my enemy, fear of losing is my enemy.”
-Rafael Nadal
“There’s no way around hard work. Embrace it.”
-Roger Federer