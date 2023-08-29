National Sports Day: Rare Unseen Photos of Major Dhyan Chand

Producer: Ritayan Basut
Major Dhyan Chand was born on August 29, 1905 and every year on National Sports Day is celebrated on his birth anniversary
Mr AM Hayman, Dhyan Chand, Moh’d and Gurmit Singh as they listen to the radio in the lobby of the administration building at the Olympic Village. They are all members of the British Indian Olympic Team. July 14, 1932.
Four of the Indian Hockey team, including legend Dhyan Chand that won the Olympic Gold Medal at Berlin, peering out of a train window at Liverpool Street Station, London.
Hockey legend Dhyan Chand, who captained the Delhi team, health minister Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, His Excellency Chakravarthi Rajgopalachari, the Governor-General of India, statesman Sardar Baldev Singh and Kishan Lal who captained the Indian team.
Hans von Tschammer und Osten in the open car sitting in the discussion with the Indian Hockey player Dhyan Chand (left) in Berlin.