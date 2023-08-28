Neeraj Chopra’s 5 Achievements and 5 Facts about India’s Javelin Star

Neeraj Chopra was born on December 24, 1997, in Khandra village which comes in Panipat district in Haryana, India

Neeraj Chopra is an Indian track and field athlete who represents India in Javelin Throw

Neeraj Chopra is the first Indian athlete to clinch gold medal in the javelin throw at the Asian Games

Neeraj Chopra’s personal best throw of 89.30 meters, which he achieved in 2022, is the national record

Neeraj Chopra successfully clinched the gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games with a throw of 86.47 meters

Neeraj Chopra is a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in the Indian Army and current holds the position of Subedar

Neeraj Chopra was included in the Forbes India 30 under 30 list released in 2019

Neeraj Chopra is  already a recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award and the Padma Shri

Neeraj Chopra scripted history yet again as he became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra clinched gold with a throw of 88.17m in the men’s javelin final