Neeraj Chopra’s 5 Achievements and 5 Facts about India’s Javelin Star

Neeraj Chopra was born on December 24, 1997, in Khandra village which comes in Panipat district in Haryana, India
Neeraj Chopra is an Indian track and field athlete who represents India in Javelin Throw
Neeraj Chopra is the first Indian athlete to clinch gold medal in the javelin throw at the Asian Games
Neeraj Chopra’s personal best throw of 89.30 meters, which he achieved in 2022, is the national record
Neeraj Chopra successfully clinched the gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games with a throw of 86.47 meters
Neeraj Chopra is a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in the Indian Army and current holds the position of Subedar
Neeraj Chopra was included in the Forbes India 30 under 30 list released in 2019
Neeraj Chopra is already a recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award and the Padma Shri
Neeraj Chopra scripted history yet again as he became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships
Neeraj Chopra clinched gold with a throw of 88.17m in the men’s javelin final