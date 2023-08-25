NEERAJ CHOPRA’S CAREER-BEST JAVELIN THROWS

Producer:  Siddarth Sriram

1) 89.94m

at the Stockholm Diamond League, 2022

2) 89.30M 

at the Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku, Finland), 2022

3) 89.08m

at the Lausanne Diamond League, 2022

4) 88.77M

at the World Athletics Championships (Q), 2023

5) 88.67M

at the Doha Diamond League, 2023

6) 88.44m

at the Zurich Diamond League Final, 2022

7) 88.39m

at the World Athletics Championships (Q), 2022 

8) 88.13m

at the World Athletics Championships FInals, 2022 

9) 88.07m

at the Indian Grand Prix 3, 2021

10) 88.06m

at the Asian Games, 2018