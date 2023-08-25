NEERAJ CHOPRA’S CAREER-BEST JAVELIN THROWS
Producer: Siddarth Sriram
1) 89.94m
at the Stockholm Diamond League, 2022
2) 89.30M
at the Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku, Finland), 2022
3) 89.08m
at the Lausanne Diamond League, 2022
4) 88.77M
at the World Athletics Championships (Q), 2023
5) 88.67M
at the Doha Diamond League, 2023
6) 88.44m
at the Zurich Diamond League Final, 2022
7) 88.39m
at the World Athletics Championships (Q), 2022
8) 88.13m
at the World Athletics Championships FInals, 2022
9) 88.07m
at the Indian Grand Prix 3, 2021
10) 88.06m
at the Asian Games, 2018
