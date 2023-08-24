Neymar Set to Play in Pune: Football Superstars Who Visited India
Producer: Aditya Maheshwari
Mumbai City FC have been drawn in the same group as Al Hilal SFC in AFC Champions League as Neymar is expected to travel to India.
Neymar joined Al Hilal this season after his stint with PSG. Several stars in the past have visited India.
David Beckham visited India in 2011 as a UNICEF Goodwill ambassador.
Pele played an exhibition match in India in September 1977.
Legendary Argentina star Diego Maradona visited India twice, in 2008 and 2017.
Zinedine Zidane first visit to India was in 2006 as a goodwill ambassador. The Frenchman visited the country again in 2016.
Oliver Kahn travelled visited Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata in 2008.
Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi visited India in 2011 to play an exhibition game.
