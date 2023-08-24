Executive Producer: Amar Sunil Panicker
Known for his hardcore style of wrestling, Foley managed to entertain the crowds with his various avatars and wowed the audience with various classics.
The Ultimate Warrior brought in energy and buzz to the crowds with his music and style of wrestling which has not been matched by anyone else.
Widely considered as one of the greatest title-holders of all time, Savage entertained the crowds with his colourful outfits and charismatic style of wrestling.
Sting always represented the ‘Lone Warrior’ and anti-hero character in pro-wrestling. He was an icon in the sport and none can match his character.
The Olympic-Gold medallist was one of pro-wrestling’s finest performers and managed to entertain the crowds with his heel promos.
Goldberg represented strength and power in the sport and his initial unbeaten streak was evidence. His raw strength amazed the crowds even to this day,
One of the greatest factions of all time, DX represented the rebelliion against the Authority and connected with the younger audience at the time. Even now the crowds pop when they hear their music.
The Big Red Machine induced fear in the eyes of his opponents and the crowds loved his entire story line. From his unmasking, to marriage with Lita and his brotherhood with the Undertaker.
The Deadman was able to strike fear into his opponents with just the music. But his dominance in the ring and heart of a champion in his later years established himself as one of the best ever to represent pro-wrestling.
Mysterio made the ‘little guy’ cool again. He revolutionized the high-flying style of wrestling and represented the underdog spirit in most of us.