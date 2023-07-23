Pankaj Advani: Achievements and Records of Billiards Champ
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Pankaj Advani is the only player in the history of cue sports to have won world titles in both billiards and snooker. He has won multiple World Championships in both.
Advani has represented India in the Asian Games and has won gold medals in both billiards and snooker events.
Advani
became the youngest Indian National Snooker Champion at the age of 16.
Advani has been honored with the Arjuna Award (2004) and the Padma Shri (2009) in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Indian cue sports.
Advani has won multiple double and triple crown titles, referring to winning both billiards and snooker events in a single championship.
Advani
holds several world records in billiards, including the highest break points in a single inning.
Advani has achieved high rankings on the professional snooker circuit, becoming the highest-ranked Indian player.
Advani has achieved success on the World Snooker Tour, making significant progress in various professional snooker tournaments.