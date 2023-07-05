PV Sindhu's Spectacular Career
At the age of 14, PV Sindhu won a major international medal in the Junior Asian Championship in 2009. Five years later, she won her first Commonwealth Games medal.
Next year, she claimed the second spot in the Denmark Open Superseries. In 2016, she won her first super series finals against Chinese opponent Sun Yu.
In the same year, PV Sindhu became the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic silver medal.
She went on to become the first Indian
to win the BWF World Tour Finals in
2018 beating Japanese badminton
player, Nozomi Okuhara, in the
summit clash.
PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara clashed again, this time at the BWF World Championships in 2019. The Indian shuttler won title by 21-7, 21-7.
At the Tokyo Olympics, PV Sindhu earned a bronze medal. With this, Sindhu became the first-ever Indian woman to win two medals in Olympics.
Apart from her on-court
achievements, PV Sindhu also won
the Arjuna Award in 2013.
She was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2015 and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award (now known as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award) in 2016.
In 2021, PV Sindhu was honoured
with the Padma Bhushan.
