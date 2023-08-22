R Praggnanandhaa: Top 10 Facts About India’s Chess Prodigy            

Produced By – Ritayan Basu
R Praggnanandhaa was born on 10 August, 2005 in Padi, Chennai
Praggnanandhaa started playing Chess at the age of 5
Praggnanandhaa is the youngest international master in history, at the age of 10 years, 10 months, and 19 days
Praggnanandhaa attained the Grandmaster norm at age of 12 years, 10 months and 13 days
Praggnanandhaa is the fifth-youngest person ever to achieve the title of Grandmaster
Praggnanandhaa became India’s youngest player to reach Chess World Cup final
Praggnanandhaa was honoured with the Arjuna Award in November 2022
Praggnanandhaa attended Chennai’s Velammal Matriculation Higher Secondary School
Praggnanandhaa’s mother is Nagalakshmi and his father is Rameshbabu
Praggnanandhaa has a sister Vaishali, who is also a chess player