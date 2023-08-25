WWE star Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), known for innovative characters, died at 36
Wyatt was acclaimed for creativity in wrestling, pushing boundaries with characters
Wyatt had been inactive due to undisclosed health issues
Wyatt returned in 2022 with a mysterious storyline, boosting TV ratings
Wyatt’s family had wrestling ties; his father was Mike Rotunda, and uncle was Barry Windham
From Husky Harris, Wyatt evolved into a charismatic cult leader
Wyatt used “follow the buzzards” and eerie music, with fans holding cellphone lights during entrances
In 2019, Wyatt became “The Fiend.” He also had a kid-friendly “Firefly Funhouse” segment.
Many ideas, including The Fiend, were Wyatt’s creations, polarizing due to its near-invulnerability
Wyatt’s character turned in 2022, haunted by The Fiend and “Uncle Howdy,” but health problems led to his TV absence in February