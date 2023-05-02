Serena Williams Expecting 2nd Baby
Retired tennis superstar Serena Williams unveiled her latest project on the red carpet at the Met Gala.
She is pregnant with her
second child.
“Was so excited when Anna
Wintour invited the 3 of us to
the Met Gala," Williams wrote
on Instagram.
The 41-year-old tennis great was seen wearing a black and white gown.
Serena, joined by her husband Alexis Ohanian, was seen cradling her baby bump.
Williams and Ohanian are already parents to Olympia, born in September 2017.
Serena bid an emotional farewell to tennis at the US Open last year.
“I’m ready to, like, be a mom, explore a different version of Serena," she said at the time.
Last year, in an essay for Elle
magazine, Williams also described
the difficulties she experienced in
giving birth to Olympia.