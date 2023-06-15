Indian-Origin Women
Pro-Wrestlers
Sexy
Sanjana George was
signed by WWE
in 2021.
Apart from Pro-wrestling
Sanjana holds a 5-1
record in MMA.
Sanjana was given the
name ‘Vish Kanya’
in WWE.
Sareena Sandhu
wrestled for WWE in their
Superstar Spectacle
show in January 2021.
Serena has wrestled
under the name Samara
in IMPACT Knockout
divison.
She also made her
debut in AEW earlier
this year.
London-born Jinny Sandhu
wrestled for WWE for their
UK Promotion NXT UK.
Jinny announced her
retirement from wrestling
earlier this year due to injury.
Jinny is married to fellow
pro-wrestler Walter Hahn,
aka Gunther in WWE.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More