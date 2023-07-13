Meet the WWE’s HOTTEST NEW Sensations
Part 1
Meet the WWE’s HOTTEST NEW Sensations
Part 1
Jessica Woynilko aka Tiffany Stratton is the current NXT Women’s Champion.
22-year-old Brianna Coda aka Cora Jade is a former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion
Theresa Schuessler aka Fallon Henley is a former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion
Jamara Garrett aka Jakara Jackson is a member of the teams of Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson and The Meta-Four
Simone Garcia Johnson is the daughter of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. She performs as Ava as part of the faction ‘The Schism’
A reputed independant wrestler, Beatrice St. Clere Priestley aka Blair Davenport is an English-NZ professional wrestler.
Alexis Amrhein aka Dani Palmer. Palmer has been a fixture on NXT Level Up
Karissa Rivera aka Elecktra Lopez is the daughter of former WWE superstar Steve King and was part of the Legado del Fantasma
Priscilla Lee Kelly aka Gigi Dolin is a former member of Toxic Attraction with Jacy Jayne and Mandy Rose