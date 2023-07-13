Meet the WWE’s HOTTEST NEW  Sensations    Part 1

Jessica Woynilko aka Tiffany Stratton is the current NXT Women’s Champion.

22-year-old Brianna Coda aka Cora Jade is a former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion

Theresa Schuessler aka Fallon Henley  is a former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion 

Jamara Garrett aka Jakara Jackson  is a member of the teams of Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson and The Meta-Four 

Simone Garcia Johnson is the daughter of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.  She performs as Ava as part of the faction ‘The Schism’ 

A reputed independant wrestler, Beatrice St. Clere Priestley aka Blair Davenport is an  English-NZ professional wrestler. 

Alexis Amrhein aka Dani Palmer. Palmer has been a fixture on NXT Level Up 

Karissa Rivera aka Elecktra Lopez is the daughter of former WWE superstar Steve King and was part of the Legado del Fantasma 

Priscilla Lee Kelly aka Gigi Dolin is a former member of Toxic Attraction with Jacy Jayne and Mandy Rose