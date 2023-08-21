Sportspersons Who Lost Their Father While Playing

Spain’s FIFA Womeen’s World Cup final hero Olga Carmona found out after the match that her father had died

Olga Carmona scored to clinch a 1-0 win over England and secure Spain their first Women’s World Cup title

Virat Kohli’s father, Prem, died in 2006 after suffering a heart attack during a Ranji game

Virat Kohli came to bat mere hours after his father’s demise

Sachin Tendulkar was with the Indian cricket team preparing for the 1999 World Cup when his father died

Sachin Tendulkar flew back to Mumbai to attend his father’s funeral and returned to smash a hundred

Mohammed Siraj lost his father during the statutory period of 14 days hard quarantine in Australia in November 2020

Mohammed Siraj picked up 13 wickets in the series to be India’s highest wicket-taker

Mick Schumacher was skiing with his father when Michael suffered life-threatening brain injuries in 2013

