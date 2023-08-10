Stars Who are Retiring After 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup
Producer: Ritayan Basu
Brazilian legend Marta played his sixth and final World Cup
Marta has scored 115 goals for Brazil, as well as a record 17 World Cup goals
Christine Sinclair, captain of Canada, retires aged 40
Sinclair scored a record 190 international goals, most among men and women
38-year-old Megan Rapinoe helped USWNT win the 2015 and 2019 World Cup
Rapinoe will play out the season with her club team, OL Reign, before retiring
Argentina’s Estefania Banini, said it’s time to make way for younger players
Banini is known as the “Mendoza Messi” in reference to her hometown
Sweden’s Caroline Seger had been struggling with a calf injury
Sweden’s Caroline Seger had been struggling with a calf injury