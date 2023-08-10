Stars Who are Retiring After 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Brazilian legend Marta played his sixth and final World Cup

Marta has scored 115 goals for Brazil, as well as a record 17 World Cup goals

Christine Sinclair, captain of Canada, retires aged 40

Sinclair scored a record 190 international goals, most among men and women

38-year-old Megan Rapinoe helped USWNT win the 2015 and 2019 World Cup

Rapinoe will play out the season with her club team, OL Reign, before retiring

Argentina’s Estefania Banini, said it’s time to make way for younger players

Banini is known as the “Mendoza Messi” in reference to her hometown

Sweden’s Caroline Seger had been struggling with a calf injury

