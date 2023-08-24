After leaving Real Madrid, the England captain joined LA Galaxy in 2007. He made 124 appearances for the Galaxy, scoring 20 times. His presence also helped the Californian side win back-to-back MLS Cups in 2011 and 2012.
LIONEL MESSI
Lionel Messi exited PSG to join Inter Miami at the end of the 2022/23 campaign. Having finally won the World Cup in 2022, the formidable attacker has decided to end his playing days in Europe. Messi has been setting the league ablaze since his arrival, leading Miami to silverware.
THIERRY HENRY
The 1998 World Cup winner joined New York Red Bulls in 2010, staying there until his retirement in 2015.Henry bagged 52 goals and 42 assists from 135 appearances. He was part of the Red Bulls team that won the 2013 Supporters’ Shield.
KAKA
One of the few Ballon d’Or winners to ever play in America, Kaka is definitely one of the biggest stars to switch from Europe to the MLS. Kaka had the honour of being Orlando City’s first-ever MLS player, and he bagged 25 goals across 78 appearances for the club.
ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC
His time in America may have been short, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic left a lasting impression on the US fanbase.
The striker moved to Los Angeles after leaving Man United, where a serious knee injury had dampened his time in England. Fortunately, though, Zlatan was still able to shine in the MLS.
wayne rooney
Rooney seemingly relished the opportunity to try something different stateside after years of being under English media’s microscope. He joined DC United in 2018, finished his MLS career with 25 goals in just 52 appearances, but certainly left his mark during his brief stay.
David villa
Villa joined the league fresh off an appearance in the Champions League final with Atletico Madrid, and he never fully slowed down until his eventual departure for Japan. He scored 80 goals in 126 games, even earning a Spain recall in 2017, three years after his last national team cap.
BASTIAN SCHWEINSTEIGER
One of the greatest midfielders of all time, the German star was charged with reinvigorating a Chicago Fire team that had fallen on hard times.The German truly was the face of the franchise, and he served the club admirably in midfielder and at centerback during his three-year stay.
frank lampard
The former Chelsea midfielder saw his MLS career derailed by injuries, but he still did give NYCFC a big dose of starpower during his time with the club. He was limited to just 31 appearances across two seasons with NYCFC, but he did score 15 goals in those 31 appearances.
ANDREA PIRLO
The Italian maestro admittedly struggled with the pace, physicality and conditions of MLS as he never fully shined in New York.
He was, however, the first MLS player in history to be nominated for the FIFPro World XI during his first season with the club.