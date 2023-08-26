Producer: Ritayan Basu

The Many Faces of Bray Wyatt

Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away aged 36

Bray Wyatt was known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring

Bray Wyatt started his career as Husky Harris

Bray Wyatt started with his ‘Eater of World’ gimmick

Bray Wyatt led The Wyatt Family alongside Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt also created the hugely popular “The Fiend” persona

Bray Wyatt’s Fiend Mask was on the best all-time highest sellers on WWE

Bray Wyatt also had a segment named the ‘Firefly Funhouse’

Bray Wyatt specialised in dark matches with the arena and rung being bathed in just red light

Bray Wyatt also had a Pitch Dark Match with Uncle Howdy making an apperance 