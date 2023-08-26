Producer: Ritayan Basu
The Many Faces of Bray Wyatt
Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away aged 36
Bray Wyatt was known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring
Bray Wyatt started his career as Husky Harris
Bray Wyatt started with his ‘Eater of World’ gimmick
Bray Wyatt led The Wyatt Family alongside Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman
Bray Wyatt also created the hugely popular “The Fiend” persona
Bray Wyatt’s Fiend Mask was on the best all-time highest sellers on WWE
Bray Wyatt also had a segment named the ‘Firefly Funhouse’
Bray Wyatt specialised in dark matches with the arena and rung being bathed in just red light
Bray Wyatt also had a Pitch Dark Match with Uncle Howdy making an apperance
Bray Wyatt to Sara Lee: 5 Shocking Deaths in Pro-wrestling