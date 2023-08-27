Top 10 Free-kick SCorers in Premier League History

Producer: Amar Sunil Panicker

Gylfi Sigurdsson – 7

The midfielder enjoyed good spells at Swansea and was Iceland’s best ever players. His shooting from range as well as set-piece ability was one that the best oppositions feared. 

Swansea, Tottenham Hotspurs and Everton

Wayne Rooney – 7

The Scouser from Manchester United had a mean shot in him. His freekick against Stoke was an iconic one for the Reds fans. 

Manchester United

Steven Gerrard – 7

The icon for Liverpool before the Klopp era. He was legendary not just for the club but for the entire league itself. Stevie G had a mean shot as well which was laced with power which blew away the keepers.

Liverpool

Morten Gamst Pedersen – 7

He came in to fill in the shoes of Damian Duff for Blackburn and he sure had the quality to match it. A wand of a left foot he is someone the streets will always remember. 

Blackburn Rovers

Juan Mata – 8

The little guy oozed finesse whenever he touched the ball. It was unfortunate that he was not able to replicate much during his Manchester United days. 

Chelsea and Manchester United

James Maddison – 8

One of the few active players, Maddinson will hope to replicate his heroics at Leciester in Tottenham as well. 

Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspurs

Christian Eriksen – 8

Now the set-piece taker for Manchester United, he had a knack for his pin-point accuracy which a lot couldnt replicate. 

Tottenham Hotspurs, Brentford and Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo – 11

His signature stance and knuckleball have been iconic. The legend has had a lot of outstanding freekicks like the one against Portsmouth or even Arsenal

Manchester United

Sebastian Larsson – 11

When playing for Sunderland, his freekick against his former club, Arsenal still brings back a lot of memories for die-hard Premier League fans.

Arsenal, Birmingham City, Sunderland

James Ward-Prowse – 15

The seven-iron, latest addition to the West Ham’s side, was previously with Southampton where he was a menace in the midfield thanks to his set-piece ability, something even the best defence struggled to keep away. 

Southhampton, West Ham

