Producer: Peuli Bakshi

10 HOT FOOTBALL WAGS OF 2023

Alice Campello

Spanish footballer, Álvaro Morata dated the Italian model for a year, before they got married. They are a happy couple with 3 kids, and a 4th one on the way.

Instagram

Álvaro Morata

Perrie Edwards

 The Little Mix singer is English footballer, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain‘s fiancée. The couple also has an adorable son.

Instagram

Perrie Edwards

Pilar Rubio

The Spanish reporter and TV presenter got married to the Spanish defender, Sergio Ramos in 2019, after being together for over a decade. They have four children together.

Instagram

Pilar Rubio

Bruna Biancardi

She is the Brazilian football superstar, Neymar Jr‘s girlfriend. The Brazilian model and footballer duo are expecting their first baby together this year.

Instagram

BRUNA BIANCARDI

You may also like

Aurah Ruiz

The Spanish model is the wife of Spanish forward, Jesé Rodriguez. There has been a lot of rumours and controversies around the couple, like cheating and getting divorced.

Instagram

AURAH RUIZ

Edurne Garcia

The Spanish singer, actor, and TV presenter is the wife of Spanish goalkeeper, David de Gea. After dating for a long time, the couple got married in 2023.

Instagram

Edurne

Georgina Dorsett

The reality TV star is the wife of English football coach and former player, Tom Cleverley. They are a happy family with four lovely children.

Instagram

Tom Cleverley

Sara Arfaoui

The Italian TV presenter and model is the wife of German midfielder, Ilkay Gündogan. They had their first child a couple of months before getting married.

Instagram

Ilkay Gündogan

Natalia Rodrigues

The Brazilian Instagram influencer got married to her friend of many years- Brazilian footballer, Raphinha. After a year of marriage, they welcomed their first born.

Instagram

Natalia Rodrigues

Georgina Rodríguez

The Spanish model is often seen with her boyfriend, Portuguese football legend, Cristiano Ronaldo. They have two daughters of their own and three other children from Ronaldo’s previous relationships.

Instagram

Georgina Rodríguez