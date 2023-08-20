Top 10  Most Decorated Footballers of All-Time

Producer: Amar Sunil Panicker

Kenny Dalglish – 35

The Scouser was an important player for Liverpool as well as Celtic and went onto win major honours for them as a player as well as a manager. 

1969 – 1990

Cristiano Ronaldo – 35

The best goalscorer of all time managed to grab major honours for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and now Al-Nassr

2002 – Active

Ryan Giggs – 36

The Welshman managed to win all his major honours for Manchester United making him the club’s most decorated player ever. 

1990 – 2014

Sergio Busquets – 37

The Spanish midflelder came through the infamous La Masia academy and was one of Pep Guardiola’s and Barcelona’s  most important players through this period. 

2008 – Active

Gerard Pique – 37

The Spainsh defender started off his senior career at Manchester United but made the move to Barcelona and solidified himself as one of the club’s most important defenders. 

2004 – 2022

Andres Iniesta – 37

The Spanish veteran managed to win his major honours whilst playing for FC Barcelona as well as for the Spain National team where he scored the winner in the World Cup Final, 2010. 

2000 – Active

Maxwell – 37

The Brazillian fullback has enjoyed a decorated career having won trophies at Barcelona, Inter and PSG. 

2000 – 2017

Hossam Ashour – 39

The Egyptian midfielder holds the record for the most trophies for a single club after winning numerous trophies for the Egyptian side, Al-Ahly Cairo.

2004 – Active

Dani Alves – 44

One of the best right-backs of all time, Dani Alves has won honours all over Europe as well as for Brazil. 

2004 – Active

Lionel Messi – 45

The G.O.A.T has cemented himself as the most decorated player in history after winning the FIFA World Cup for Argentina  and the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami

2004 – Active

