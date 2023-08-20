Top 10 Most Popular Attitude Era WWE Superstars

Producer: Amrit Santlani
The attitude era between 1997-2002 will go down in history as a golden period for WWE
Many legendary superstars defined the Attitude Era and etched their names in the history books
Chris Jericho had a blockbuster debut, Y2J not only interrupted The Rock, but he was also the first ever undisputed WWF Champion
While Mr McMahon wasn’t the typical wrestler, he had some memorable fights with Steve Austin and the former WWE owner had a glorious persona
Sable was one of the most popular female wrestlers of the Attitude Era, she was the first WWF Superstar to feature on Playboy
Kane, the dreaded masked brother of the Undertaker, ripped the door off the Hell in a Cell on his debut and fought his own blood at Wrestlemania 14
Mick Foley had some memorable matches against the likes of Triple H, Steve Austin, The Rock, through which he cemented his status in WWE history
Triple H will go down in history as the face of the Attitude Era, he won multiple title was part of the infamous D-Gen X stable before becoming ‘The Game’
Kurt Angle won the European, Intercontinental, and WWF Championships inside one year of debuting in pro wrestling and he also won an Olympic Gold medal
The Undertaker needs no introduction, the man held the longest-running winning streak at Wrestlemania over his wrestling career spanning over 3 decades
The Rock, before conquering Hollywood, won it all in pro wrestling, his charisma, his antics were truly were on a kind
Stone Cold Steve Austin surpassed the popularity of the legendary Hulk Hogan, such was his iconic legacy apart from the numerous titles that he won