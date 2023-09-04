5 Top Footballers Who Married Their Fans

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
The Spanish defender met Pilar Rubio as a host of a TV show he was part of, called Se lo que hicisteis, and they took a liking for each other. They started dating when Ramos was 26 and Rubio was 34.
The Spanish reporter and TV presenter got married to Ramos in 2019, after being together for over a decade. They have a happy family with 4 children.
Messi knew Antonela Roccuzzo since he was 5. She reportedly was a big fan of his, even before Messi (aged 20 then) got romantically involved with her.
The couple got married in 2017, in a highly publicized wedding in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina and are a sweet family of 5 now.
Spanish goalkeeper meet Edurne García Almagro, Spanish singer, actor and TV presenter, in Madrid, when de Gea played for Atletico de Madrid. She used to visit for the club’s matches.
They have been seeing each other since 2010. After dating for a long time, the couple got married in July 2023.
The former Chelsea midfielder met social media star and businesswoman, Daniella Semaan at a Japanese restaurant- Nozomi, in London.
There she approached him for an autograph for her son, who was his fan. Since then, he has been fond of the 11-year-older woman, and they started dating in 2011, before getting married in 2018.
The former Spanish goalkeeper met Sara Carbonero during the Confederations Cup, and they liked each other. Their love story became public when Iker kissed Sara, while she was taking his interview, after a 2010 FIFA World Cup match.
The sports journalist and footballer have been together for about a decade. However, after 5 years of marriage the couple decided to part ways.