Top Transfers in this summer Window So Far

Lucas Hernandez left Bayern Munich to PSG. Lucas won the treble in his first season and also won the Bundesliga four times.
Milan Skrinar left Inter to join the Parisian club after leading Inter to the CL Final last season. He was also part of the side that won the Scudetto in 2020-2021
After being relegated with Leicester, Maddison switched to Tottenham. He is the marquee signing of new manager Ange Postecoglu and will look to make an impact with the likes of Harry Kane.
Havertz made the switch to club rivals Arsenal. The former Chelsea man scored in the final of the 2021-2022 CL and will look to get back to his best under new manager Mikel Arteta
The CL winner with Chelsea in 2021-2022, he followed his fellow teammates and made the switch to Al-Ittihad. With a lot of injury concerns, Kante will hope to see out the last few years of his career in Saudi Arabia.
World Cup winner, Alexis MacAllister made the switch from Brighton to Merseyside with the hopes to play in the CL but he will have to settle for Europa League for now.
Nkunku made the switch to England after a fantastic outing with Leipzig where the Frenchman scored 23 goals and 9 assists.
Mount who won the CL in 2021-2022 with Chelsea, made the switch to United. He did not renew with Chelsea as he believed he was not in the plans for the club.
Tonali made the transfer to Newcastle despite being a starter at Milan. Due to the need for funds, Milan decided to make the transfer happen.
Kovacic decided to move to City with Chelsea becoming unstable due to the large number of players. He will look to be competing for all trophies with City, something that might not be true for Chelsea.
After winning the treble with City, Gundogan decided to switch to Barcelona for a new chapter in his career. He will be looking to create a partnership with young stars like Pedri, Gavi and more.
The Ballon D’Or winner decided to not renew with Madrid and made the switch to Saudi to play the final years of his career. He left Madrid with 5 CL titles and 4 La Liga titles.
After winning the Conference League with West Ham, Rice made the transfer to Arsenal in a bid to win more titles, He will look to play in the Champions League and compete for the Premier League as well.
Bellingham joined Los Blancos after a finishing 2nd in the Bundesliga with Dortmund. The title race came into the final match as Dortmund failed to win and gave the title to Bayern Munich in an emotional final match.
After his World Cup-winning heroics, the G.O.A.T decided to play his final few years at Miami where he will also unite with Former Barca players like Sergio Busquets.