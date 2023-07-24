Which Country Has Won FIFA Women’s World Cup Most Times?
Producer: Ritayan Basu
The United States of America won the FIFA Women’s World Cup four times
USA won the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019
The US has also reached the semi-finals at least on eight occasions
Germany has won the FIFA Women’s World Cup twice – 2003 and 2007
Norway won the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1995
Japan won the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2011
Sweden, Brazil, China and Netherlands have come close, finising runners-up
England, Canada and France have also managed to reach the semi-final stage
The 2023 the FIFA Women’s World Cup is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand