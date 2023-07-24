Which Country Has Won FIFA Women’s World Cup Most Times?

Producer:  Ritayan Basu

The United States of America won the FIFA Women’s World Cup  four times

USA won the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019

The US has also reached the semi-finals at least on eight occasions

Germany has won the FIFA Women’s World Cup twice – 2003 and 2007

Norway won the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1995

Japan won the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2011

Sweden, Brazil, China and Netherlands have come close, finising runners-up

England, Canada and France have also managed to reach the semi-final stage

The 2023 the FIFA Women’s World Cup is being co-hosted by Australia and  New Zealand