Who is India’s Richest
Footballer? The Answer Will Shock You
Producer: Ritayan Basu
Gouramangi Singh is the Indian footballer with highest net woth
Gourmangi Singh has a net worth of around Rs 41 crores
Gouramangi Singh is currently the assistant coach at FC Goa
Gourmangi Singh has scored 7 goals for India in 71 appearances
Gourmangi has played for clubs like Churhill Brothers, Pune City and Chennaiyin FC
Gourmangi also represented sides like Mohun Bagan, Bharat FC and Mahindra United
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has a net worth of Rs 30 crore
Sunil Chhetri has a net worth of around Rs 12.30 crores
Bhaichung Bhutia has a net worth of around Rs 5 crore