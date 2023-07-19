Who is India’s Richest Footballer? The Answer Will Shock You

Gouramangi Singh is the Indian footballer with highest net woth

Gourmangi Singh has a net worth of around Rs 41 crores

Gouramangi Singh is currently the assistant coach at FC Goa

Gourmangi Singh has scored 7 goals for India in 71 appearances

Gourmangi has played for clubs like Churhill Brothers, Pune City and Chennaiyin FC 

Gourmangi also represented sides like Mohun Bagan, Bharat FC and Mahindra United 

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has a net worth of Rs 30 crore

Sunil Chhetri has a net worth of around Rs 12.30 crores

Bhaichung Bhutia has a net worth of around Rs 5 crore