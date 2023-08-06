Why Lionel Messi Snubbed Saudi Arabia-Barcelona, Reveals Inter Miami Co-owner
Producer: Amrit Santlan
i
Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has explained why Lionel Messi joined the MLS club, snubbing ‘endless money’
Messi had the chance to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal with Barcelona also interested but he joined Inter Miami
Jorge Mas in a recent interview explained that he tried to convince Messi by offering him a chance to ‘change the sport’
Inter Miami couldn’t compete with Saudi Arabia’s ‘endless money’ but in MLS Messi can change the sport said Jorge Mas
“We have high expectations, but mine, so far, in this very short time period of interacting with him, I’ve been blown away,” said Mas.
Messi meanwhile has started life at Inter Miami in stunning fashion having scored five goals in 3 matches so far
The Argentine World Cup winner has won 3 man of the match awards helping Inter Miami win all three matches
Messi’s Inter Miami are next in action on Sunday (Monday morning in India) against FC Dallas